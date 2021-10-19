SaveDaredevil Trends Again on Third Birthday of Daredevil Season Three

Three years ago Tuesday, the third season of Daredevil was released on Netflix. What spun out of that is the highest-rated season of programming ever released by Marvel Television, and a massive fan movement to #SaveDaredevil after the streamer unceremoniously cancelled the show after its last batch of episodes was released.

Now, on the third anniversary of the release of the show’s final season, #SaveDaredevil is trending on Twitter once again as fans remember their favorite moments from Daredevil Season Three.

For those hoping to see Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear once again, all hope might not be loss. The prevailing theory is that the actor will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December, though Cox himself is remaining quiet on the situation.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox said earlier this fall. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.