New Post Hints at Charlie Cox Appearing in Avengers: Doomsday (What Does That Mean for Daredevil: Born Again?)

Marvel Studios is gearing up for its return to the Avengers franchise, driving the MCU towards a multiversal collision that culminates in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The casts for these movies are obviously going to be massive, with Robert Downey Jr. headlining them as the villainous Doctor Doom (after spending years anchoring the MCU as Iron Man). But there are a lot of questions surrounding the rest of the cast, with fans wondering which popular Marvel characters will have a role.

While he may not have powers like Thor or Captain Marvel, it appears that Daredevil is going to play a part in the upcoming Avengers saga. He’s a street-level hero that largely keeps to Hell’s Kitchen, but Charlie Cox’s iteration of Daredevil could be elevated to Avengers status for either Doomsday or Secret Wars, which is incredible news for fans.

Over the weekend, DFRNT Health and Fitness in Melbourne, Australia posted a photo of Charlie Cox after a workout at their facility. The caption alongside the Instagram photo says that Cox and his wife have been working out at DFRNT for a few weeks, as the Marvel star was “training for his role in the upcoming Marvel Avengers movie where he will play Daredevil.”

These kinds of posts obviously need to be taken with a grain of salt, because it could just be that the folks at DFRNT were mistaken about Cox’s upcoming Marvel work. That said, there’s no reason to believe Cox won’t appear in one of the Avengers films, and his getting in shape now matches the timeline for those movies kicking off production next year.

What Does This Mean for Daredevil: Born Again?

If Cox is reprising his Daredevil role in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, it does bring even more attention to the events of Daredevil: Born Again. The highly anticipated series arrives on Disney+ in March and is going to be mirroring the gritty, grounded tone of the original Netflix Daredevil series.

The knowledge of Daredevil in Avengers: Doomsday would add intrigue to the story of Born Again, because it would need to leave Matt Murdock in a place where he could realistically join up with the Avengers. There have been seeds planted for Daredevil to work alongside Avengers-level heroes, such as Spider-Man and She-Hulk. It’s entirely possible that the ending of Daredevil: Born Again could get him back into a situation where he is called upon by those heroes.

There’s also the Kingpin of it all to consider. As Wilson Fisk pushes to become the mayor in Born Again, his new level of power and influence could make him an enemy to the Avengers. Perhaps someone like Victor Von Doom needs a political ally in New York City?