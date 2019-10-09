Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Sports Matt Murdock Look During Stan Lee Tribute

Marvel creator Stan Lee was always a prominent figure at New York Comic Con in years past, so it was fitting that the icon got a tribute at NYCC 2019. That came in the form of two different panels, including the Excelsior! Remembering Stan Lee panel on Saturday. One particular tribute to Lee was taped at the show and will be aired on television at a later time, and it was hosted by Clark Gregg, but he wasn’t the only Marvel television star to show up. Daredevil star Charlie Cox was also on hand to warm up the crowd, but he would later come back out on stage sporting a look that Netflix fans will know all too well.

As you can see in the image below, Cox came back out on stage sporting a Matt Murdock look from Daredevil, red sunglasses and all, and fans loved it. The photo would make its way to Instagram, and as it turns out wasn’t the only mention of Daredevil at the event.

Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Kingpin in the show, was also in attendance and tweeted that Gregg managed to slip in a “Save Daredevil” during his hosting duties throughout the night.

Fans have lamented the loss of Daredevil and the other Marvel heroes who called Netflix home after Netflix cleaned house earlier this year and late last year. After discussions fell through between Netflix and Disney over the approach to their shows, Netflix decided to part ways with all of the projects, starting with Luke Cage and Iron Fist, which would have both been entering their third seasons.

Then Netflix cancelled Daredevil after a well-received third season, both commercially and critically, which was easily the biggest surprise cancellation. After that they would cancel Punisher and Jessica Jones, bringing their Marvel Netflix side of the universe to a close.

There’s still hope that Marvel will bring these characters and stories back, but it’s going to be a while, as evidently there’s a part of the contract that stipulates it has to be 2 years from cancellation before Marvel can even begin developing shows with these characters in it. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.