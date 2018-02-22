Daredevil CRAM! – Everything You Need To Know For The Defenders

Wait. Who is Daredevil again? What happened in the previous two seasons, and how does that affected The Defenders? If you find yourself asking these questions, you’re in the right place.

When Daredevil premiered to Netflix in 2015, the series introduced fans to the seedier side of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first product of the Marvel Studios / Netflix partnership, Daredevil would launch a block of TV-MA rated series that would eventually intersect, like a small screen version of The Avengers.

The Defenders will unite street-level heroes Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones), who must band together to stop the villainous machinations of the newest threat to all of New York: the mysterious Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver).

When we catch up with pro bono lawyer by day, brutal vigilante by night Matt Murdock in The Defenders, it’s six months after the sophomore season of Daredevil — and a worn out Matt is giving ol’ hornhead a rest. “He’s had to completely reevaluate everything that he believes, everything that he does. And he’s decided to hang up the suit, as it were,” Cox shared at San Diego Comic-Con. “He’s focusing all of his energies on being a pro bono lawyer. And I don’t think he has any interest, really, in being Daredevil anymore.”

Why did the self-proclaimed protector of Hell’s Kitchen decide to focus on helping its citizens only in the courts, and no longer on the streets? How did Matt Murdock get to that point? If you haven’t binged both seasons of Daredevil — or if you have, and you need a refresher — check out our cliff notes cram in the video above. It’s the perfect way to play catch-up before Matt and former lover-turned-assassin Elektra (Elodie Yung) return to Netflix in The Defenders, out this Friday.