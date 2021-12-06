Daredevil Fans Celebrate Charlie Cox’s Official Return

Charlie Cox is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That much is no longer a rumor or speculation. Rather, it’s a cold, hard fact confirmed by Kevin Feige himself. Over the weekend, the Marvel Studios boss confirmed the beloved Daredevil star would be returning to the MCU at some point, though it had yet to remain seen just when and where that would take place.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend Sunday. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might suspect, fans of the character and actor have been ecstatic. Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying!

King

https://twitter.com/iamthatroby/status/1467709547233959937?s=20

Best in Superhero Cinema

https://twitter.com/FearedXCrusader/status/1467705198173110274?s=20

Perfection

https://twitter.com/DCSkwad/status/1464995550407892997?s=20

Incredible & Deserved

https://twitter.com/Armageddon26/status/1467711920685957120?s=20

Time to Party

https://twitter.com/EternalsTalkss/status/1467705191524974597?s=20

So Happy

https://twitter.com/aniqrahman/status/1467709871856435202?s=20

We Won

https://twitter.com/aniqrahman/status/1467701961143521281?s=20

*****

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!