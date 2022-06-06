Marvel's Daredevil Reboot Could Take a Lighter Tone From Netflix Series

✖

As soon as Daredevil first debuted on Netflix in 2014, it was apparent the series was unlike anything released by Marvel before. The series donned a TV-MA rating due to the adult content within the show. Now that the show and similar Marvel Netflix shows reside on Disney+, fans have been speculating as to whether any continuations will carry a tone similar to that of the Netflix shows or if they will align itself more with other Disney+ fare.

According to Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanant — a former comics editor that oversaw one of the highest-rated Daredevil comic runs — Disney+ has no reason not to adapt a lighter tone with the series.

"I don't see why not! Mark Waid's run was pretty seminal," Amanat said in a recent interview with Murphy's Multiverse. "We've never seen that kind of story and I love the spin on that and it was such an unexpected take on the character. In the same way, I wouldn't be surprised if they did something like that in the MCU. Why not? We like to take risks and this is the fun part of exploring multiple stories. So maybe."

Daredevil star Charlie Cox told us earlier this year that he has full faith in Marvel to do a lighter show in fit more in line with the outfit's brand.

"I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all," the actor said at the time. "So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

Daredevil and the rest of the DefendersVerse is now streaming on Disney+.

