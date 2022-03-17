Daredevil Reboot Series Reported to Begin Filming This Year

All signs are pointing towards a new Daredevil series being pushed into development. Earlier this month, the team at Murphy’s Multiverse unveiled evidence of a new business entity that could be serving as the production company behind Marvel Studios’ Daredevil reboot. The scoopers revealed Blind Faith Productions LLC was a new Disney-owned entity, even suggesting it would operate a series for the Man Without Fear.

Now, it looks like Disney may be fast-tracking a series to potentially begin filming by the end of the year. A new “Daredevil Reboot” listing appeared in the latest issue of Production Weekly, saying Kevin Feige and Chris Gray as the show’s producers. Gray was an associate producer on The Perks of Being a Wallflower and most recently, served as producer on Marvel’s Behind the Mask, a docuseries made exclusively for Disney+.

Furthermore, former GWW Editor-in-chief KC Walsh has reported the show will either begin filming by the end of the year, or at some point in 2023. That means in a perfect world, Charlie Cox and crew would return to Disney+ at some point in 2024 at the latest.

As you might expect, Marvel Studios has been radio silent on its next round of productions, and no official word has come out regarding a Daredevil series just quite yet. Both SDCC and D23 do take place this year, however, with another round of movies and series being announced at the respective shows.

“I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity,” Daredevil star Charlie Cox previously told HeyUGuys. “Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment. I don’t know much, I know a little, and what I do know I’m very excited about…there’s a chance it could be the next ten years of my life.”

The DefendersVerse is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

