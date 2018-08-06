‘Daredevil’: Wilson Bethel Appears to Have Been Confirmed For Bullseye

An Instagram post published by Arazi Fitness personal trainer Naqam Washington appears to have inadvertently confirmed Wilson Bethel for Bullseye in Marvel and Netflix’s Daredevil season 3.

The post sees Washington posed in-between Daredevil star Charlie Cox and Bethel, with the hashtags “Daredevil” and “Bullseye.”

Bethel was first cast in November in what was described as a “pivotal role” for the upcoming third season. The unnamed character was described as an FBI agent “who will play a critical role in the conflict” between Cox’s horn-headed vigilante and Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

It was later learned by That Hashtag Show Bethel’s character would be revealed as Bullseye, the world’s deadliest, most on-target assassin and one of Daredevil’s most recurring foes from the Marvel comic books. Marvel has yet to confirm Bethel’s role.

An initial casting search for the newest series regular boarding the season described the role as an “athletic but socially awkward FBI agent” who “needs structure and rules to suppress the darkness inside himself” and who carries a “hair trigger temper.”

The costumed mercenary frequently operated as a hired assassin for the Kingpin, famously killing two of Daredevil’s lovers, Elektra and Karen Page. Bullseye has gone by multiple names in the comics, including “Lester” and “Benjamin Pointdexter.”

Comic book writer Jason Aaron re-imagined the character as an expert marksman and top-class hand-to-hand combatant during his run on Punisher MAX, where his name was Sheldon Pendergrass. Marvel could be drawing on that iteration of the character for the TV-MA corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cox previously told The Hollywood Reporter the new season will draw from famed comic book storyline ‘Born Again,’ which saw arch-foe the Kingpin — now aware of Daredevil’s true identity — systematically destroy Matt Murdock’s life. The star said the season would only partially draw on the famed storyline.

Picking up where limited series crossover event The Defenders left off, Daredevil season 3 begins with the superhero believed dead and under the care of his estranged mother, nun Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley).

Daredevil season 3 is confirmed for a late 2018 debut. All episodes of seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Netflix.