‘Daredevil’: Wilson Bethel Reportedly Playing Bullseye in Season 3

Daredevil season 3 is shaping up to be the best installment of series yet, judging from all of the elements that seem to be coming together for it. Marvel fans were already thrilled to learn that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk / Kingpin will once again be a major focus of season 3 – so they’ll probably go wild over the rumor that Daredevil season 3 will finally introduce Bullseye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The rumor comes from an anonymous Reddit user named “defenders_throwaway“, who MCU Exchange sites as a source for some big spoilers to leak for The Punisher and Defenders Netflix series. Here’s what that user claims is happening in Daredevil season 3, regarding Bullseye:

“currently working on the first episodes of DD3. It starts really slow and introduces too many new characters. the plot could go either way, hard to say at this point. But they do a whole episode about Bullseye’s background and I think its cinematically the best episode out of all of Marvel shows so far. Kingpin gets all the files and tapes about Bullseye and he “walks” through bullseyes memories to look at his life. it is fantastic”

“DD3 is a bit slow and convoluted. It really picks up the pace in the middle and I think the end of the season might turn out great. Bullseye is legit scary. Nobody wears their costume from the comics. DD is more of the same, but again, anything involving Bullseye is a standout. They really nail the fact that he’s deadly from afar.”

“can’t speak to any deaths, but they are setting up a big fight in a church…”

That Hashtag Show has added another piece to this puzzle: Last fall, it was announced that actor Wilson Bethel (Heart of Dixie) had been cast in a “pivotal role” of Daredevil season 3. Bethel is playing an FBI agent, “who will play a critical role in the conflict between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, better known as Daredevil and Kingpin respectively.” Based on that character description, Marvel fans thought that they had figured out that Bethel would be playing comic book villain Sin-Eater. However, according to THS, Bethel is actually playing a character who will be revealed as none other than Bullseye! If that’s true, then Marvel TV gets points for hiding this character reveal in plain sight, all along. Just check out the original casting description for Bethel’s character:

“28-35, 5’9-6’1, Open ethnicity. An athletic but socially awkward FBI Agent, needs structure and rules to suppress the darkness inside himself. Athletic with medium build, responsible and resourceful, hair trigger temper. SERIES REGULAR”

Read back that “hair trigger temper” part again, in the context that we’re talking about Bullseye. Makes sense, right?

In Marvel Comics, Bullseye has had several origin stories, usually involving a screwed up family life, an abusive father, and possible patricide. In one version, he was recruited by the NSA for his prowess as an assassin, but eventually went rogue and tried to leverage his international connections into a career as a narco. Given the sort of changes to character origins (especially villains) in the MCU, this could be a more detailed examination of Bullseye as a character of dual impulses, rising above darkness through law and order, but also succumbing to it as a killer. That villain arc would dovetail nicely with the expected adaptation of the famous Daredevil “Born Again” storyline that’s seemingly driving season 3, as that story also examines the conflicting duality of Matt Murdock, as a dutiful Catholic who serves law and order, while also portraying the devil in a lawless vigilante crusade.

More importantly, the rumored big fight scene in a church is something that Marvel fans are going to read into extra closely. Daredevil comics have featured some pretty tragic moments set in churches: In fact, this description seems to match up closely with Kevin Smith’s acclaimed “Guardian Devil” storyline, which features a big battle between Daredevil and Bullseye in the church where Matt Murdock’s mom Maggie has been living: that fight ends with Karen Page jumping in front of a projectile that Bullseye was going to use to kill Daredevil, leaving Matt broken and mourning and seeking his estranged mother’s comfort.

Daredevil season 3 has already cast Joanne Whalley as Maggie Murdock, and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page is getting a major story arc that could easily be her last. It seems like all the pieces are in place for the show to merge some of the biggest elements of “Born Again” and “Guardian Devil” into a truly epic viewing experience.

Daredevil Season 3 doesn’t yet have a premiere date. Luke Cage Season 2 arrives on Netflix June 15th; Iron Fist season 2 is expected later this year.