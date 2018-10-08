‘Daredevil’ Star Elodie Yung Teases Elektra’s Season 3 Return

When Daredevil returns to Netflix in two weeks, the Marvel superhero will once again be clashing with the Kingpin of crime in Wilson Fisk, as well as one of his most popular villains in the debuting Bullseye. But what about his sometimes lover, sometimes foe, Elektra?

One fan reached out to Elektra actress Elodie Yung on social media to ask about her involvement in the new season, prompting Yung to issue a humorous response that might get fans’ hopes up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it might be hard to decipher given phrasing, it seems like the person is saying they won’t buy a pizza to watch the new season of Daredevil if Elektra isn’t a part of it. And Yung responds by encouraging him to indeed by that pizza.

This is somewhat surprising, but it also seems kind of obvious. There’s been no indication that Elektra would be showing up in the new season, and the final episode of The Defenders made it clear that her and Matt Murdock were crushed under the collapsing Midland Circle. But if Murdock made it out alive, there’s hope for Elektra, too.

But even if her character doesn’t play a part in the plot, which is going to focus more on the Kingpin and his new ally Bullseye, it’s entirely possible that Elektra makes a cameo of some sort, even if they’re just reusing leftover footage from The Defenders to show how Murdock escaped the blast.

Despite there being no news about Elektra’s presence, we’ve learned a lot more about the new season of Daredevil today. Marvel Television just held the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, where they premiered a ton of new footage as well as a brand new trailer that focuses on Daredevil’s arch-nemesis, Bullseye.

Matt Murdock’s foe will don his familiar armored suit, while he himself returns to the black outfit and scarf that many will recognize from Season 1.

Series showrunner Erik Oleson spoke about the reason Murdock would return to the all-black garb, sacrificing the costume that made him recognizable as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

“When he realizes that he’s incapable of being Daredevil, he would rather just end it than go forward in his life without abilities,” Oleson said to Entertainment Weekly. “He’s decided to set aside his Matt Murdock persona and just be the Devil, to isolate the lighter part of himself.”

Fans can see Murdock’s journey — and Elektra’s possible return — when Daredevil Season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 19th.