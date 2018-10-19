‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Reveals How Matt Murdock’s Identity Is Exposed

With the new season of Marvel’s Daredevil set to be inspired by Frank Miller‘s iconic “Born Again” storyline, fans are expecting a tragic turn for the titular hero. In that story, the tragedy is born from Matt Murdock being exposed by Wilson Fisk, thus putting him on the run and losing everything he holds dear to him. In Daredevil Season 3, Matt gets sent down a similar path, but with a bit of a twist.

WARNING: Major spoilers for Daredevil Season 3! Continue reading at your own risk…

Towards the beginning of the new season, Matt learns that Fisk has been transferred from prison to a version of house arrest that allows him to live in a luxury hotel apartment under FBI surveillance. Knowing Fisk needs to remain behind bars, Matt attempts to get to the truth, and steals Foggy’s New York State Bar Association ID to sneak into prison. Of course, he’s set up once he gets there and a corrupt employee attempts to kill him.

Watching through security cameras is Fisk, who sees Matt fight and realizes who he is. Once the Kingpin knows the identity of Daredevil, things start to spiral out of control.

Since he’s already working for the FBI, Fisk has the ear of the feds, and he uses events of Season 1 against Matt to pin crimes on him. Fisk takes files from Matt’s law work and claims that he used him as a money launderer. This puts Matt on the government’s radar, and also gets Foggy and Karen question by the Bureau.

Unfortunately for Matt, he can only blame this one on himself. In “Born Again,” Fisk learns Daredevil’s identity because a hopeless Karen Page sold him out to get her hands on some heroin. This time around however, Matt tried to do things on his own, and he got careless. Once Fisk saw him in action, it was only a matter of time before he was under the microscope of every organization in the city, both criminal and government.

What do you think of the twist to Matt’s exposure in Daredevil Season 3? How do you like the show so far? Let us know in the comments!