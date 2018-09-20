Avengers Tower Spotted in New ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Poster

Daredevil season 3 is continuing it’s excellent marketing and promotional push by releasing an dark and bloody new trailer, as well as a new poster that carries clues buried in bible verse references and religious iconography.

Well, careful examination of the latest Daredevil season 3 poster has turned up an interesting little visual Easter egg: look close at the images below to see how Avengers Tower makes a subtle appearance in Daredevil‘s red-tinged NYC skyline:

The Avengers Tower can be seen clearly when the picture is enhanced, but even fans with ocular challenges should be able to pick out the unique shape of the tower Tony Stark designed. It’s a nice little Marvel Cinematic Universe connection, but ultimately a frivolous one. Marvel Netflix Universe and the MCU movies have been kept distinctly separate, with only the most superficial cross-references. The Netflix shows are always careful about referencing anything that would cause too much scrutiny about how they match up to the movies timeline – as even a small thing like this Avengers Tower reference convolute the continuity.

The Marvel Netflix sophomore seasons (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist) all were set before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and Daredevil season 3 presumably is too. However, Spider-Man: Homecoming had a subplot about the Avengers abandoning Avengers Tower and moving upstate, with the building apparently being sold off to a yet-unseen new party. So, as stated, seeing the Avengers logo still on the tower in this Daredevil season 3 poster definitely raises some questions about when the new season’s events take place in accordance with the events of Homecoming. Although, since the Netflix and movies are so disconnected, the answer is probably: ‘Don’t think too hard, just a fun Easter egg.’

As always, hardcore MCU fans are hoping that one day the connections between the TV series and movies will become more significant – and there’s finally clear sign that’s indeed what’s going to happen.

The bible quotes and overall religious iconography in these new Daredevil season 3 posters are very much in keeping with the famous “Born Again” storyline from Marvel Comics – which is the inspiration for Daredevil season 3. That story had The Kingpin learn Matt Murdock’s identity and systematically destroy his life as both a civilian and superhero, eventually unleashing a psychotic Daredevil imitator to smear the hero’s name. The hints of Bullseye being that henchman for Fisk in season 3 has fans wondering if season 3 isn’t setting up the pivotal Daredevil vs. Bullseye fight from Kevin Smith’s “Guardian Devil” arc. That battle took place in the church where Matt Murdock’s mother Sister Maggie lived, and ended with Karen being murdered by Bullseye. Sister Maggie is a confirmed part of season 3, and the church setting will be used, so it seems we are likely headed in that game-changing direction.

Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 19th.