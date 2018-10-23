‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Discusses Plans for Season 4

There are a lot of questions about the future of Marvel Television‘s shows on Netflix, especially after the cancellation of Iron Fist and Luke Cage in the span of one week.

But after the premiere of Daredevil earned praise from both fans and critics, it’s hard to imagine that Netflix and Disney would cancel another series at the top of its game. ComicBook.com caught up with series showrunner Erik Oleson and we asked if he’s eager to get back to work on Season 4 of Daredevil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hell yes. I had the time of my life, man. I had so much fun,” Oleson said. “If you talk to anybody in the cast and crew, or involved in the production, Season 3 was a very pleasant experience for all of us. And we’re all very proud of the teamwork that made the final product possible. So yeah, I’m hopeful that I’ll get to do it again.”

If Oleson does indeed return for Season 4, it would bring a sense of continuity that has not occurred on the set of Daredevil since the show first began.

The series was initially developed by Drew Goddard, who left before the production of the first season began. The showrunner role was fulfilled by Steven S. DeKnight, who left after the first season and directed Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez took over for Daredevil Season 2, which mostly served to set up new series like The Punisher and The Defenders. Petrie and Ramirez were supposed to handle show running duties for the big Marvel Netflix teacup series, but Petrie left before filming began and Ramirez fulfilled the role by himself.

But Daredevil Season 3 might be the most successful yet, as far as the fans and critics are concerned. There’s still some time before we find out how the show performed for the streaming service, but based on the response, the results sound promising.

Oleson spoke about his love of the characters and his desire to tell a great story, while reminding people that it is actually a superhero story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I very much wanted to make it emotionally honest and grounded,” Oleson said. “Because just to me, that’s the best kind of television right now, and we are coexisting in a landscape where there are a lot of really amazing writers doing really, really deep and thoughtful and great work. And I wanted Daredevil Season 3 to be counted as a peer among them.”

Daredevil Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.