‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox: There’s Still Story Left to Tell

Daredevil star Charlie Cox doesn't know what the future holds for the abruptly cancelled Netflix-Marvel series or his blind lawyer-slash-vigilante Matt Murdock, but says he would "still have even more story to tell."

"I'm kind of more in the dark about if that's in any way possible for anyone else, if that show will have a future. I'm sure it will probably take a while to let go of a character that you've played for a long time," Cox told AV Club.

"I still feel like I am that character right now. I don't know. I guess it is what it is. It's the uncertainty that kills you. [Laughs.] In a way, I think I just put that in the back of my mind, and I'm focused on other work right now, and we'll see what happens, and if it's meant to be, it's meant to be."

Asked if he'd be on board to return to the role if Disney called tomorrow, Cox answered, "Yeah, where do I sign?"

Netflix cancelled the fan-favorite series after three seasons in November following similar plug pulling on The Defenders, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Co-executive producer Sam Ernst later reported the decision, made solely by the streaming giant, proved so surprising it "stunned" Marvel executives.

Marvel's head of television Jeph Loeb previously remarked Marvel had ideas for at least three more seasons of Daredevil, but acknowledged such decisions ultimately lie with the "network" — Netflix — who possess the power to renew, or cancel, at their discretion. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos later confirmed Loeb's comments when he noted Netflix's Marvel shows are "for us to cancel."

Fans are now bracing for the cancellation of The Punisher, which premiered its poorly-reviewed sophomore season last week, and the yet-to-debut third season of Jessica Jones, the last two surviving series birthed out of the Marvel-Netflix partnership.

Marvel owners Disney, who will soon launch its own direct-to-consumers streaming service later this year, are open to continuing at least some of the cancelled Netflix series: Disney+ chairman Kevin Mayer said there have yet to be discussions surrounding the decision revive the "very high-quality" Netflix shows, but added such a move is "a possibility."

A later examination of the initial Marvel-Netflix partnership revealed a clause prohibiting characters belonging to the television side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from appearing elsewhere for two years after cancellation, keeping Cox's Murdock on the shelf until at least November 2020.

Cox told CNET he hasn't yet "rid" himself of Matt Murdock, who was last seen collecting himself and planning to move forward as part of an independent law firm with close allies Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy (Elden Henson). At a convention appearance earlier this month, Cox said he hopes to continue on in the role and wants to one day team with Spider-Man (Tom Holland).