Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll Ignites Speculation With New Instagram Post

When a TV show gets cancelled nowadays, fans instantly launch a campaign to get it relocated to a new home. With so many broadcast and cable networks, as well as too many streaming services to count, there seems to always be a home. with the Netflix Marvel shows, though, things were a little bit different. The streaming service many fans turn to as a potential savior had been the one to cancel them in the first place, and the next obvious location -- Disney+ -- was such a direct competitor to Netflix that there was no way they were going to bend on their exclusivity window.

After a brief period of inactivity, the rights to those series and their associated characters have lapsed, reverting to Marvel and, therefore, to Disney. That has led fans, who had been quietly lobbying for more Daredevil and Jessica Jones since the series were cancelled, to get a little more urgent in their demands.

Then, today, Daredevil series star Deborah Ann Woll shared a post on Instagram that really got fans confused...

Director Mark Steven Johnson (Ghost Rider) first brought Daredevil to the big screen in 2003 -- a movie not quite as successful as Fox might have hoped, but just successful enough to spawn an Elektra spinoff starring Jennifer Garner. When that movie bombed, the studio decided the franchise was dead, and a series of events went into motion that ultimately resulted in the Netflix Daredevil series being greenlit after a number of attempts by Fox to revive the character failed to launch.

Why Woll would choose to use that version of the character, if indeed she was trying to send some secret message to fans, is anybody's guess...but certainly it got fans talking, and a fair number of them hoping that Woll + Daredevil = news to come soon.

There had been some rumors that Daredevil might appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is rumored to involve the multiverse and feature various characters from throughout Marvel's big-screen history. Shortly after the rumors broke, when we spoke with Cox last spring, he said he wasn't a part of the third Spider-Man feature.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us at the time. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Nobody would expect it to be Ben Affleck -- although he is returning for one more shot as Batman in the upcoming, multiverse-hopping version of The Flash, so who knows...!