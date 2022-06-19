Daredevil's Vincent D'Onfrio Shares Gym Selfie as Fans Await MCU Return
With Echo now filming in and around Atlanta, many Marvel fans are hoping Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will make a return to the franchise sooner rather than later. Those hopes were heightened Saturday after D'Onofrio took to social media to share a picture in the gym, fueling speculation he could be getting in shape to play the beloved Marvel villain once again.
"63 but who's counting," the actor said in his tweet.
63 but who's counting#NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy pic.twitter.com/x05IQtuHEi— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) June 18, 2022
Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously revealed it was Kevin Feige's idea to bring the character back in the series while first developing the show.
"Kevin threw out the idea that 'What if this could be Kingpin?' And I think all of our jaws just kind of dropping our Zoom meetings, and we're kinda like, 'Wait, you're joking, right? This can't be serious. Are you serious?" Tran said during Marvel Studios: Assembled. "This is… You really think that there's a chance that we can actually get Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin in Daredevil in the series, as a cameo for a couple of scenes? Like, he is our big boss?' And Kevin made a call to Vincent."
Both Hawkeye and Daredevil are now streaming on Disney+.
Both Hawkeye and Daredevil are now streaming on Disney+.