‘Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals the DC Comics Villain He Wants to Play

He’s widely regarded as one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and if Vincent D’onofrio got his way, Kingpin would be the only character from the Marvel comics mythos he’d play. When asked by a fan earlier today what other Daredevil character he’d like to say, D’onofrio said he’d rather lobby Warner Brothers for a role as the iconic Superman villain Lex Luthor.

“I wouldn’t,” D’onofrio tweeted when asked what other Marvel characters he’d like to play. “I’d jump over to DC and play Lex.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

D’onofrio’s an actor that’s become a fan-favorite after being interactive on social media platforms. He’s been insightful and engaging, often times providing his thoughts on a variety of topics.

With just a few weeks having passed since the debut of Daredevil season three, the future of the show remains in limbo as Netflix and Marvel Television have yet to announce whether or not the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

According to Daredevil season three showrunner Erik Oleson, he’s unsure what direction the show will head.

“I don’t know what the future holds in terms of Netflix and Marvel and the new Disney streaming service and all of that. I’m not really privy to any of that stuff. That’s way above my pay grade,” Oleson said.

That’s not stopping Olesen from gushing about the work done on season three. Oleson sat down with ComicBook.com and called the experience the “time of his life.”

“I had the time of my life, man. I had so much fun,” Oleson said. “If you talk to anybody in the cast and crew, or involved in the production, season three was a very pleasant experience for all of us. And we’re all very proud of the teamwork that made the final product possible. So yeah, I’m hopeful that I’ll get to do it again.”

The fluid situation comes after Netflix decided to cancel both Iron Fist and Luke Cage after just two seasons.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortalIron Fist will live on.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.