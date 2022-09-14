Daredevil's Charlie Cox Addresses Connectivity Between She-Hulk and Born Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has long prided itself on weaving together a long, interconnected tale jumping from movie to movie and show to show. More recently, however, the Burbank-based outfit has given filmmakers more liberty to develop truly self-contained stories. Take Moon Knight as an example. The Oscar Isaac-led series, while featuring a Marvel character at the helm, had little to nothing to do with the overarching MCU. As it turns out, that may be the case with Daredevil: Born Again to an extent as well.

While at D23 Expo this month, Daredevil star Charlie Cox was asked if his upcoming appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sets up Born Again in any way, shape, or form. As the fan-favorite star recalls, there's not really a connection between the two.

"I don't think so," Cox told Deadline. "I think it's in its own moment."

Even though there's no groundwork laid for Born Again in She-Hulk, series head writer Jessica Gao previously applauded Cox's performance as the Man Without Fear.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao said in a chat with Collider earlier this summer. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," she added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

