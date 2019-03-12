‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Anne Hathaway Praises Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’

Captain Marvel has made quite the impression at the box office, and Brie Larson is getting a bunch of love not only from fans but also from the DC side of the movie-verse, including Catwoman herself Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway is well versed in taking a role from the comics to live-action, as she starred as Catwoman in the final Christopher Nolan film in his trilogy The Dark Knight Rises. Since then she hasn’t returned to the world of superheroes, though she loved what Larson did with the role of Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ latest.

Larson posted a photo and a quote from Mae Jemison on Instagram, writing “Don’t let anyone rob you of your imagination, your creativity, or your curiosity. It’s your place in the world; it’s your life. Go on and do all you can with it, and make it the life you want to live.” #MaeJemison”

Plenty of fans commented, but one of those included Hathway (thanks to Reddit user johnsnap for the spot!), who wrote “You know what I loved most about @captainmarvelofficial (among all the things I loved about Captain Marvel?) Seeing YOU up there. So impressed and proud, sis. You did it! Now go get Thanos!”

Since Hathaway portrayed the role of Catwoman in the 2012 film, the character hasn’t appeared on the big screen, though many initially assumed that the character would be a part of Ben Affleck’s previously announced The Batman solo film. That ended up not happening in more ways than one, as now Affleck won’t even reprise the role of Batman in the movie, which is now helmed by Matt Reeves.

Not all is lost for the character though, as it is expected she will be a part of David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens movie, which in the comics features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. This would be her first appearance in the modern day DC movie universe, and we can’t wait to see her back on the big screen.

As for Captain Marvel, the movie has impressed in ticket sales, bringing in over $153 million domestically and over $456 million internationally. That’s a great pace, and while there are currently no estimates regarding what it will make during its entire month-long run, hopes are high it will continue its momentum.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

—–

