Dave Bautista Confirms Return for ‘Avengers 4’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Drax may have been among the losses is Avengers: Infinity War, but fans haven’t seen the last of Dave Bautista yet. The actor confirms he’ll be back for Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In a recent interview with Collider, Bautista says that he’s had to reassure friends and fans that Drax will return, even if he isn’t quite sure how that will work out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I got a lot of texts saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re dead, your character is dead,’” Bautista said. “They were really like heartbroken and I was like ‘I’m gonna be in four. I’m gonna be in Guardians 3.’ I don’t know how they’re bringing me back, yeah but somehow I’m going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in Guardians 3, so I have to be back.”

With the secrecy that enveloped Infinity War before its release following Avengers 4 and the rest of the post-Infinity War Marvel Cinematic Universe around as well, Bautista’s statement might seem like a pretty big spoiler. After all, despite having some of the best and funniest lines of Infinity War, Drax crumbled away to ash like so many other beloved characters when Thanos snapped his fingers. In fact, the Guardians were almost completely wiped out with only Rocket surviving. However, Bautista doesn’t think revealing he’ll be back for both films is that big of a deal partly because he’s said it before, but largely because the how of Drax’s survival is the real story and he has no idea how that is going to happen.

“That’s the only reason I’m not so concerned about giving any spoilers or giving anything away that Marvel would be mad because I said before, before the film even came out, that I’ve already filmed three and four, so I hope they won’t be p****d!” he said. “And if they are, I’m gonna get an earful. I don’t know how they’re gonna put this all together. I don’t know how its gonna pan out and how it’s all going to turn out.”

Bautista may not know specifics about things work out, but there may be some clues. A new synopsis for Avengers 4 recently surfaced in the latest issue of License Global and while the blurb repeats some of what fans already know — that Avengers 4 is the culmination of 22 interconnected films, for example — it also reveals that the heroes will have to sacrifice.

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

With several of the original Avengers actors at the end of their contracts, fans suspect that those sacrifices might mean heroes like Captain America have to undo Thanos’ damage — an act that could restore characters like Drax.

Are you excited for Avengers 4? Does knowing that Bautista is set to appear make you feel a little less sad about Rocket being all alone right now? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.