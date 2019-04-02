‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Star Dave Bautista Reveals First Look at ‘My Spy’

During STXFilms’ presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista continued to show off just how busy his schedule can be. With WrestleMania on the horizon and an expected appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Bautista also has another new movie on the way (and more behind it).

Coming out later this year, Bautista will appear in My Spy. During the studio’s Caesar’s Palace Coloseum presentation, the first official look at the movie was shown to an audience comprised of movie theater owners and press.

In the movie, Bautista’s character is everything but good with people. He’s a shoot first, ask questions later kind of guy. He excels at fighting and killing — and looking cool while walking away from explosions. Bautista’s character’s name is JJ, and he blows stuff up a little too often, so his boss played by Ken Jeong thinks he isn’t cut out for “intelligence” work. JJ gets caught during a mission by a 9-year-old girl, Sophia, and is immediately terrified of his higher ups learning he was compromised by a little girl. He suggests killing the girl in a deadpan manner but gets caught saying that, too. JJ ends up being friends with Sophia. For example, he trains her about lying, so she tells two: “I like your tattoos,” and “I believe you’ve never taken steroids,” with two blinks after each to indicate she is not telling the truth. Their relationship blossoms through funny moments and difference. He bullies kids in dodgeball and at an ice rink, but works on social skills with the little one’s help, including dancing with a terribly high level of awkwardness.

After the trailer played, Bautista and Chloe Coleman, the actress portraying 9-year-old Sophie took the stage. “She’s keeping me calm,” Bautista said. “I didn’t realize there’s so many people here!”

“I would say that a lot of people were swearing because we were able to raise $155 dollars,” Coleman said. Bautista thinks he donated more than that to their set’s swear jar himself.

The first time Bautista met STXFilms chairman Dan Fogelson, he came back to the office with an ice cream cone. It was a child-sized ice cream cone — and everyone knew they would get along. Bautista went on to help produce the My Spy film from top to bottom.

“You let me contribute, you kept your word, and you were so easy to deal within so supportive from Day One. Me being involved, down to everything, down to the casting of this beautiful young talented woman, was just amazing for me.”

Bautista and STX Films concluded their discussion by revealing they have more projects coming up which will be announced soon.

From director Peter Segal, My Spy is set for release in 2019.