‘Deadpool 2’ Promo Teases Possibility of More Films

A new “Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now)” two-movie set teases the possibility of future Deadpool installments after star and producer Ryan Reynolds said the series will evolve into X-Force moving forward.

20th Century Fox releases the bundle packaging 2016’s Deadpool and its 2018 sequel Deadpool 2 on August 21. Included in the set is the unrated extended edition of Deadpool 2, the Super Duper Cut, featuring 15 minutes of footage not seen in theaters.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds told Starnews Korea in May. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team, so to speak.”

Deadpool 2 prepped the X-verse spinoff by introducing the makeshift team, dubbed “X-Force,” originally assembled to help free captured mutant Rusty Collins (Julian Dennison) from a prison convoy where the fiery teen would be assassinated by time-traveling mercenary Cable (Josh Brolin). The short-lived team included franchise newcomers Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård), Vanisher (Brad Pitt), and schlubby regular joe Peter (Rob Delaney).

A new, unofficial iteration of the team emerged with fortuitous mutant Domino (Zazie Beetz), Cable, Deadpool, and X-Men allies Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand).

“Well, there is talk about an X-Force film which isn’t really a Deadpool film — but it’s sort of a group effort. But, for Deadpool 3, we’ll see,” Reynolds told Variety in May. “I don’t know. At this point, I don’t even want to think about it. Down the road, I’m sure we will figure it out.”

Reynolds made similar comments to EW, saying the Merc with a Mouth might be better served continuing on as part of an ensemble moving forward.

“I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that,” Reynolds said.

“I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano-a-mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Bad Times at the El Royale) is developing that project as writer-director with executive producer Reynolds and producers Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and X-Men series producer Lauren Shuler Donner. Reynolds is expected to re-team with Beetz and Brolin, who have a three-movie and four-movie contract with Fox, respectively.

Kinberg said in May the roster for that ensemble has yet to be determined.

Following its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets, Disney is expected to retain Reynolds as Deadpool when the character is integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s not yet known whether X-Force will be scrapped or move forward under Disney-owned Marvel Studios once the merger is completed.

Deadpool 2 is available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD August 21.