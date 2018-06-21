Josh Brolin Reveals Something About ‘Deadpool 2’s Cable That No One Else Knows

When Cable traveled through time to the present day in Deadpool 2, he was shrouded in mystery. And though many questions were left unanswered, actor Josh Brolin shed some light on the mutant mercenary Nathan Summers.

While speaking with Sirius XM about his role as Cable, Brolin was asked to reveal something about his character that no one else knows. And what he said slightly bordered on giving too much information.

“Apparently, he has a loogie in his throat,” Brolin said. “I don’t know, man, `cause if you listen to him, [grunting]. Or he’s maybe Nick Nolte’s step brother, long lost brother that he was never told about until recently.

“Yeah, the voice. I even listened to it and I was like, what is that? When did I make that decision?”

Asked to clarify that he approached Cable’s voice as if he had a loogie in his throat, Brolin walked his comment back just a little bit.

“Not necessarily, but that he has something in his throat because he obviously can’t speak very clearly. [There is] a lot of grunting going on,” Brolin joked.

It’s obvious that Brolin took a different approach to Cable than he did for his other roles, as he’s highly regarded in his craft for being an extremely talented actor. The fact that he came out with two highly successful superhero movies within the same month is an interesting circumstance.

Brolin is also currently in the press for his other character’s voice, for his role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Brolin read a series of tweets from Donald Trump in the voice of Thanos, saying key phrases such as “stable genius” and “MAGA” with that key Mad Titan flare.

The actor is currently making the press rounds once again this summer, this time for his role in Sicario: Day of the Soldado. The sequel to the original Sicario re-teams Brolin with Benicio del Toro, reprising their roles from the first movie. Those two also had a stand off in Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos tricked the Guardians of the Galaxy into thinking he was torturing the Collector for the whereabouts of the Aether.

Maybe the two will face off once again in Avengers 4, if del Toro is to be believed.

Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters everywhere.