Cable’s Tragic ‘Deadpool 2’ Backstory Revealed

Ever since the character first appeared in the trailer for Deadpool 2, fans have been wondering why Cable would travel back in time in the new movie. Was it because of Apocalypse or to prevent a dystopian future from occurring?

Now that the movie has been released, fans finally found out more about the time-traveling son of Scott Summers, learning that he had a family of his own in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool 2 below.

The trailers showed that Cable had a charred teddy bear strapped to his waist, possibly teasing a child in his own timeline. Audiences learned that Cable is indeed a father and a husband, and they’re the reason why he traveled to the past for Russell Collins.

In the future, Cable arrives at his home to see his apartment has exploded, and the charred remains of his wife and daughter remain. He learns the killer is a mutant named Russell AKA Firefist, and Cable decides to travel back in time and kill him as a boy in order to change the future and save his family.

He reveals that Earth has been “f*cked into a coma” in the future, blaming Deadpool’s generation, which leads to him sticking around after succeeding in his mission and saving his family.

Cable also tells Deadpool that his daughter’s name is Hope, echoing the adopted daughter he has in the comics. Hope Summers was an orphan after Mr. Sinister’s Marauders slaughtered many people in a small town in Alaska, because she was the first mutant born after the decimation of M-Day.

Cable took the child and protected her, raising her to be a survivor and a fighter much like himself.

This is a major change for Cable’s origin, combining the story of Hope Summers while taking away the foundation established by Apocalypse.

In the comics, Cycops has a child with the clone of Jean Grey named Madelyne Pryor, but the baby becomes infected with the techno-organic virus due to Apocalypse’s machinations. Scott Summers sends the child into the future with Sister Askani, later revealed to be Rachel Grey — Cyclops and Jean Grey’s child from another timeline — so she can cure the baby.

Cable then returns to past and reorganizes the New Mutants into becoming the paramilitary group X-Force.

Fans can see Cable’s updated origin in Deadpool 2, now playing in theaters.

Are you a fan of Nathan Summers’ new origin story, or do you wish it was more like the comics? Let us know in the comments!