‘Deadpool 2’ Debuts Celine Dion Song Trailer

Deadpool has decided to get into the music video game, and he’s teamed up with one of the best for an unforgettable video.

The new video puts Deadpool on the stage alongside Celine Dion for a hilarious and over the top performance to what is presumably a new song from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack. The song is called Ashes and is actually quite good. Dion introduces the song with the backing of several violinists and a piano player, like any other video really, but then Deadpool quickly changes that.

Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects.Ashes is 1 of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts!Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18!You’ll be laughing your “ashes” off!–Céline xx https://t.co/oQdifucwUP — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 3, 2018

Deadpool decides to take the stage and do some interpretative dance to the song, but just dancing isn’t enough, so some high heels are brought into the equation.

Dion keeps a straight face throughout, which had to be difficult with Deadpool spinning and doing other weird moves across the stage. She couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it though.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.