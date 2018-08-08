‘Deadpool 2’: Ryan Reynolds & Writers Make Disney/Fox Joke in Opening Seconds of Commentary

The Deadpool franchise has thrived by staying true to the source material and stuffing each of the movies chock-full of all kinds of humorous moments. With the release of Deadpool 2 coinciding with one of the biggest entertainment acquisitions in the history of the industry, it’s only fitting the movie’s cast and crew cracked a joke — or two — about the situation.

With the digital release of Deadpool 2 today came the movie’s extra features including a cut of the movie with commentary by writers Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and director David Leitch.

While Fox was still vetting potential buyers during the recording of this commentary, the extra feature opens up by poking fun at the deal. As the Fox deal flashed on the screen, Reynolds was the first to speak up.

“There’s the Disney and/or Comcast logo. We’ll see,” Reynolds joked. “Read the news today. Seems like it’s anyone’s game.”

Reese then piped in, “But what we’re saying is, we’re for sale.”

Reynolds then joked about which company was the “highest bidder” before Leitch and Wernick then briefly joked about the deal.

It wasn’t but a matter of time before Fox ultimately decided to sell most of it’s entertainment assets to Disney and since then, the shareholders of both companies has approved the acquisition. Since the deal already has the blessing of the United States Department of Justice, the companies are waiting for regulatory approval from international governing bodies before the deal is closed.

Deadpool 2 originally had a Fox/Disney joke in the movie itself, but it was eventually cut despite Reynold’s disappointment.

“I think most filmmakers would say, ‘Find your favorite moment in a movie and cut it out, because that’s what’s going to happen anyway,’” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was one of my favorite things in the movie, and one of the earliest things I planted my flag on and said ‘I want to keep this joke.’ And then it was one of the first things I was forced to remove.”

“And as much as we laugh at Fox and poke fun at Fox, [vice chairwoman] Emma Watts has been a partner who has been in lockstep with everything we’ve done, every step of the way, all the way back to the first film. They’ve allowed us do stuff that I don’t think any other studio would allow us to do. So, conceding on this one thing was not the end of the world for me. We had a lot of other great, great moments in the movie,” he added.

Deadpool 2 is now available on digital release ahead of it’s Blu-Ray and DVD release on August 21.