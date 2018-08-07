‘Deadpool 2’ Deleted X-Mansion Scene Released

Deadpool 2‘s release on Blu-ray and DVD is nearly upon us and 20th Century Fox has revealed one of the deleted scenes included as a special feature with the release.

The scene takes place at the X-Mansion, apparently sometime after Colossus brings Wade back to the X-Mansion but before Deadpool, Colossus, and Negasonic Teenage Warhead have their first encounter with Firefist at the Essex House.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool is trying to be the best X-Man he can be, but Negasonic Teenage Warhead is very skeptical. Deadpool is trying to be nice and do some housekeeping, including labeling the food in the refrigerator with velcro labels.

X-Men movie fans may notice an Easter egg on the labels. There’s five of them, one each for NTW, Yukio, Colossus, Beast, and “Wheels,” which is a callback to a joke Wolverine made about Professor X in the first X-Men movie upon first meeting the X-Men and learning that they went by names like Cyclops and Storm.

You can watch the scene in full above.

Deadpool 2 is releasing with the “Super Duper Cut” of the film, which is said to contain new footage that creates a unique Deadpool 2 viewing experience that is significantly different from that of the theatrical cut of Deadpool 2.

The home media release also includes several additional deleted scenes, including one called “Chess with Omega Red,” which would likely involve the X-Men villain Omega Red making his big screen debut as played by a New York Jets football player only to be cut from the theatrical release of the movie.

Deadpool 2 opened in May and has grossed over $732 million worldwide, including $318 million domestic, making it the fifth-highest grossing movie of 2018 so far. It is also the third-highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, and the third-highest grossing film in the X-Men movies franchise.

Deadpool is expected to return in the X-Force movie, directed by Drew Goddard, but the recently approved merger of 20th Century Fox with Disney leaves the future of the X-Men films in question, though 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants are still expected to see release.

What do you think of this Deadpool 2 deleted scene? Are you excited for Deadpool 2 on Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments!

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.