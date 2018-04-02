Rob Liefeld Points out His Appearance in ‘Deadpool 2’ Easter Egg Art

Deadpool 2 kept the Easter holiday weekend fun, by releasing “Easter egg hunt” artwork that offered fans an X-Men-theme Where’s Waldo photo hunt game. Buried in that artwork were a lot of fun visual references that fans have continued to unpack – including this now-confirmed reference to Deadpool creator, Rob Liefeld:

There are so many other great references to the X-Men movie universe is you spend time searching – whether it’s fun being poked at the hairstyle differences between James McAvoy and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X characters, or poking fun at Ian McKellen’s stylish Magneto garb and floating technique. Poor Angel doesn’t even get any clothes, and there a lot of potentially insightful references to the rest of the Deadpool 2 characters (Blind Al, Bedlam, Domino, etc…).

Liefeld has had as much fun as anybody with the success that Deadpool has seen on the big screen, routinely staying in touch with fans over social media, and promoting the hell out of his creation.

Right now, the hype for Deadpool 2 is strong and growing stronger – but some fans are expressing reservation. The film is going through some late-game reshoots at the moment, and rumors are that test screenings may not have been the best. The cast and studio have firmly stated that screenings are going well, and any alterations are to make Deadpool 2 even better.

The sequel sees the future soldier Cable (Josh Brolin) came back to the present on a mission to eliminate a mutant child (Julian Dennison) who may pose a grave threat to the future. After a heated meeting, Deadpool finds he needs to recruit his own team (X-Force) to stop Cable from doing the unthinkable.

Fans have been speculating if this Deadpool 2 storyline ties into some 2010s X-Men stories – primarily in books like Uncanny X-Force. That comic’s first arc saw Deadpool and his X-Force team tasked with killing a child who is the reincarnation of Apocalypse. Cable’s X-Men comic book history is similarly built around his future world being ruined by Apocalypse, and his attempts to come back in time and advert that horrific future. All those comic book ingredients seem to mix together for a story in which Cable’s mission leads to X-Force having to make a similar choice about whether to kill little Apocalypse, or take him in and train him. Based on the trailers, and the premise of this franchise, it’s not hard to imagine Deadpool and his girl Vanessa making one big happy, messed up family with Apocalypse kid.

Are you psyched for Deadpol 2? Let us know your theories about the storyline in the comments!

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14th, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2nd, 2019.