Funko’s ‘Deadpool 2’ Pop Figure Lineup is Everything We Hoped It Would Be

Last but not least in today’s avalanche of Funko reveals comes their new lineup of mostly Deadpool 2-themed Pop figures, plushies, keychains and more. You can pre-order all of the new stuff in the Deadpool Funko lineup right here, but a breakdown of the individual items goes like this:

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Negasonic

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Domino

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Cable

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Colossus

• VYNL: Marvel Comics – Deadpool & Cable

• SuperCute Plush: Deadpool Assortment

• POP! Ride Marvel: Deadpool – Deadpool & Scooter

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Playtime – Deadpool in Robe

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Playtime – Deadpool Clown

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Playtime- Bob Ross

• Blind Bag Keychain: Deadpool (Case) / Random 4-Pack

• POP! Marvel: Deadpool Parody- Deadpool

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as we’re concerned, the DeadpoolPlaytime figures are must-haves – especially the Bob Ross figure. The Cable figures fantastic as well. The Parody figure is also on that list, though you’ll need to find yourself a tiny bear skin rug to complete the effect. Get the sexy Ian Malcolm Jurassic Park Funko Pop when it comes out and put them together – see where things go.

In other Deadpool figure news, the Deadpool Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case is available to pre-order here for $167.99 with free shipping. Many of the figures in the set are available to pre-order individually, but some of the more popular ones (like Cable) have have pre-sold out. You might be able to hunt them down, but if you’re a collector, the set is the way to go. It contains the following figures:

• 2x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS CABLE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DOMINO

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL X FORCE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS X 23

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS PALADIN

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEATHLOCK

Keep in mind that each of these figures comes with a Build-A-Figure piece that you can use to construct Sasquatch. The second wave of Deadpool Marvel Legends figures was announced announced recently. Look for those to arrive in the fall.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.