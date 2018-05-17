‘Deadpool 2’s Josh Brolin Says He Has a Man Crush on Ryan Reynolds

In Deadpool 2, the time-traveling mutant mercenary known as Cable might be at odds with the titular Merc with the Mouth, but this is one case where art does not imitate life.

While Cable and Deadpool aren’t exactly fans of one another, actor James Brolin is definitely a fan of Ryan Reynolds, so much so that he owned up to having a man crush on the actor on The Tonight Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know, it’s one of those things that’s like there’s an inside voice and something that you don’t ever tell anybody but when you’re promoting a movie you finally tell people and that’s I’m a massive fan of The Proposal,” Brolin said. I mean The Proposal is like, I mean the guy’s tall, he’s… why am I talking about Ryan Reynolds so much?”

This isn’t the first time Brolin has professed to his love for Reynolds’ 2009 romantic comedy. He told Graham Norton that he’s seen the movie three times, but on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon suggested Brolin might just have a crush on Reynolds.

“I do man! I feel weird admitting it in front of you because you’re laughing at me right now, but I feel confidence in my, I just need to do this,” Brolin said before hiding behind the issue of Men’s Journal he appears on the cover for.

Brolin might need that confidence. He and Reynolds are set to start in the upcoming X-Force movie, which is heavily teased in Deadpool 2. Drew Pearce is writing and directing that upcoming film with Brolin and Reynolds set to reprise their roles. Brolin didn’t talk about his future working with Reynolds on that film, but Reynolds spoke about working with Pearce in the future team-up movie to Collider recently

“I just wanna work with Drew,” Reynolds said. “I mean, I love him, and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world. I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in X-Force] is a lot of fun.”

We’ll see how Brolin’s Cable matches up with Reynold’s Deadpool when Deadpool 2 opens this Friday, May 18th.