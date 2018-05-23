Ryan Reynolds Reveals Other ‘Deadpool 2’ Titles That Were Considered

Deadpool 2 has been in theaters for almost a week now, providing audiences with a surprising amount of jokes, cameos, and violent action sequences. But as it turns out, the blockbuster sequel almost went under a slew of different names.

Ryan Reynolds, who stars as the titular Merc with a Mouth, was recently asked about the film’s title – or really, if any other titles were suggested instead – in an interview with BBC Radio 1. As you would expect, Reynolds proceeded to brainstorm what a couple of those scrapped titles would be, with hilarious results.

“Deadpool: Escape From Unicorn Mountain.” Reynolds suggested. “Deadpool: Electric Boogaloo. Deadpool: Suburban Commando 2. We had a ton of them. Like, honestly, a hundred of them.”

As it turns out, that influx of creative Deadpool subtitles proved to not really help the film in the long run.

“I think it was just so kind of amusing to read them all, that we just sort of forgot to actually put one of them on the thing.” Reynolds revealed. “I remember, I kept getting emails from one of the studio executives, saying ‘Have you settled on a name for the movie?’ And I was like ‘Deadpool 2? That sounds great.’”

But according to Reynolds, there was one title that almost had a chance of becoming official, and for a pretty good reason.

“I know Electric Boogaloo had it’s moment.” Reynolds added. “Which would’ve been really fun. I think that’s the only one that really got through to anybody.”

Sure, Deadpool 2 may be an effective title for the sequel, but it’s hard to deny how much more delightful the film’s already-zany marketing campaign would’ve been if it was really called Deadpool 2: Electric Boogaloo. It also would’ve arguably made the film’s larger sense of spectacle – with a slew of new mutant characters introduced – a lot more amusing.

“What we didn’t want to do was overstuff the movie with too many characters,” co-writer Rhett Reese told ComicBook.com at Deadpool 2‘s premiere. “We added a few but we also wanted to make sure it was inherently a Deadpool movie. Make it a little bigger for the fans but not so big it feels like an Avengers movie.”

What do you think of the titles that almost made it into Deadpool 2? Would you like to have seen the film called Deadpool 2: Electric Boogaloo? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.