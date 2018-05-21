‘Deadpool 2’: Peter Has His Own Linkedin Profile

Deadpool 2‘s breakout star, Peter (as portrayed by comedian Rob Delaney), is not only joining X-Force; he’s updating his Linkedin profile to prove it.

That’s right, Peter is on Linkedin, and he is active. He’s added X-Force as his new night job while still working as a “regional sales manager at Excalibur Cutlery.” The name Excalibur may just be a clever pun for a company that sells knives, or it may be an Easter egg in reference to Marvel’s UK-based mutant superhero team of the same name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peter has also made some… insightful blog posts on his Linkedin profile. There’s one in which he discusses comfort zones. Here’s an excerpt:

“You see, it doesn’t matter what the trigger was. What I’ve come to realize in recent years, is that the mere fact I stepped outside my comfort zone in the first place, is an amazing thing. It’s important to challenge yourself. And not just in the ‘join a team of superheroes’ way. You can set daily challenges for yourself that will help push you little by little, to the place you want to be. Compliment a stranger. Try a new sport. Stay up for 24 hours just to prove to yourself you can. Because the more you start saying ‘yes’ the less your brain tells you ‘no.’”

There’s another where he discusses how he manages to balance his work life as both an employee of Excalibur and a member of X-Force with his responsibilities as a husband:

“The answer: We celebrate being away from each other. Stick with me here. I know it sounds counterproductive to in one breath mention balancing work and home life, and in the other say spend more time away from your significant other, but it works. It’s all (like I mentioned before) about perspective. Does Susan spend a ton of extra time working on squat thrusts with her trainer? Yes. Do I tend to my bees more than she would like? Yes. But we both have started using those moments of being away, to think about each other. It strengthens us. I take comfort in knowing that at the end of the day, when we finally get home, when Susan is finally done in her private personal training sessions, and after a night of hanging with the team for me, it’s just the two of us. The way life’s meant to be.”

Peter just got the full X-Force member treatment with his own character poster. You can see his adventures with X-Force in Deadpool 2.

What do you think of Peter’s Linkedin profile? Let us know in the comments!

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.