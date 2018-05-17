Early ‘Deadpool 2’ Post-Credits Scene Included Chris Evans as Human Torch

Critics and fans who have seen Deadpool 2 have been raving about the film’s post-credits scene, with many calling it one of the best in the history of the superhero genre. However, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese had quite a few different ideas for the scene that could’ve made it into the movie, including the return of Chris Evans as Human Torch from the Fantastic Four movies.

No need to check your glasses, you read that correctly. Chris Evans, Captain America in the flesh, could have reprised his role as Johnny Storm in Deadpool 2.

During an interview with Uproxx, Wernick and Reese said that it was their plan to have the Avengers: Infinity War star reappear as Human Torch more than 10 years after he left the role.

“There were different codas kicked around,” Wernick said of the post-credits scenes. “There were more X-Force interviews that were talked about. One was Chris Evans as Human Torch.”

Interviewer Mike Ryan asked the writers if this didn’t work out because Evans declined to appear, but that wasn’t the case. They never even got that far in the process because something better came along.

No, no, we never got that far,” Reese confirmed. “Someone had the idea we actually did and we thought that was better. But we definitely had a lot more X-Force interviews with bizarre, random people coming in to interview.”

In addition to the Human Torch scene, the film included a scene in which Deadpool went back in time to kill baby Hitler. Despite the fact that this film was actually shot, it was ultimately removed from the final cut.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Wernick and Reese at the Deadpool 2 premiere earlier this week, and they confirmed that the Hitler scene may have been a little too far, even for Deadpool.

“It’s true,” Wernick told us. “I think it was cut just because, it was at the very, very end, and it left the audience with this, ‘Oh?’ It’s like, ‘Sure, it’s baby Hitler, but it is a baby. It’s kind of weird to watch that….We are Deadpool but there is a line we can’t cross.”

Directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters this Friday, May 18.