Industry Analyst Explains Why ‘Deadpool 2’ Release Date Change Is Smart

Deadpool 2 has just gotten a release date change, now arriving on May 18th rather than June 1st. The move has sparked all kinds of questions and debates amongst fans, mostly concerning the tight competition coming in May 2018. However, one industry analyst is going out on a limb to say that there are some very good reasons for the change to Deadpool 2‘s release date.

Speaking to The Wrap, Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock had the following assessment of Deadpool 2‘s new release date:

“It’s not a bad move at all. The Memorial Day Weekend box office needs more than one big release, so ‘Deadpool’ could certainly find some room in its second weekend alongside ‘Solo.’ And it’s not that much of a competitor against ‘Avengers,’ because while ‘Avengers’ pushes the boundaries of what a PG-13 comic book movie can do, ‘Deadpool’ certainly pushes the boundaries of what a superhero movie can do with an R rating, so audiences might even see it as a companion viewing experience to ‘Avengers.’”

Deadpool 2 arriving before Memorial Day certainly gives the film a much wider earnings window, whereas the early June slot can be a sluggish as viewers recover from “movie hangover” due to the holiday weekend offerings. However, this same logic may settle our own debate about whether Solo: A Star Wars Story should now change release dates; with Memorial Day offering a huge window for multiple blockbuster movie releases, Lucasfilm may want to keep their movie just where it is.

Deadpool 2 will now arrive on May 18th.