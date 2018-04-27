New ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Confirms the Surprising Identity of the Kid

Deadpool 2′s storyline will be a bit more complicated than the first film’s narrative, with a time-travel plot that sees Josh Brolin’s Cable travel from the future on a mission to kill a mutant child, played by Hunt for the Wilder People‘s Julian Dennison, who will pose grave threat to the timeline. Since details of Deapool 2‘s story started being revealed, X-Men fans have been speculating on who this mysterious kid named “Russell” really is. Today, we’re got an official answer.

To be clear: there is no X-Men comic book character named “Hot Stuff,” and truthfully, it doesn’t even sound like a real superhero code name. What it sounds like is a nickname — the exact sort of nickname that Deadpool would give a young mutant with such incendiary powers. If that’s the case, then Russell’s true identity could still be a major reveal of Deadpool 2. Of course, the sequel may have created its own original character (ex: the film has a new female mutant with electrical powers), but that seems pretty trivial for such a pivotal part.

So who could Russell turn out to be?

The most popular guess has been that Russell will one day become the vessel for Apocalypse to be reborn. Such a storyline was part of the Uncanny X-Force comics that featured Deadpool on the team, and Apocalypse has also been part of Cable’s comic book storyline since the character’s introduction in the late ’80s. It seems like a nice twist that would connect Deadpool 2 back to the X-Men movie franchise in a much more direct way, and set up good reason for Deadpool and Cable to eventually put aside their differences and unite in a full-fledged X-Force team to find a much more benevolent way of preventing Cable’s horrific future.

Other popular guesses have been that Russell could be a movie adaptation of Rusty Collins, a flame-powered mutant, or an early version of a villain like Nemesis/Holocaust, a “Son of Apocalypse” who goes through a terrible evolution into a molten-bodied creature in a containment suit to become Apocalypse’s most brutal general.

Do you believe Deadpool 2 has a surprise in store regarding Russell? If so, what? Let us know in the comments!

Deadpool 2 is out May 18th. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.