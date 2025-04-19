The Daredevil: Born Again Final Raises a Major Question About Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

Wilson Fisk’s return in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again wasn’t merely a personal vendetta against Matt Murdock; it was a calculated and devastating power grab that fundamentally altered the landscape of New York City, particularly for its masked protectors. Leveraging his ascent to the Mayor’s office, Fisk enacted a series of dramatic measures that painted all vigilantes as enemies of the state, ushering in an era of fear and oppression. His first decisive act was the implementation of the “Safer Streets Initiative.” This wasn’t a genuine attempt to curb crime, but rather a sweeping decree outlawing all vigilante activity within New York City. In Fisk’s eyes, there was no distinction between the heroic efforts of Daredevil or Jessica Jones and the violent rampages of criminals. Every masked figure was a threat to his authority and his vision of a controlled city.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the volatile state of New York under Fisk’s rule, the actions of the covert superhero team, the Thunderbolts, may be up against more than just Sentry.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again

Fisk’s Policies Outlined

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

To enforce the “Safer Streets Initiative,” Fisk established the chillingly efficient Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF). This wasn’t a standard police unit; it was a handpicked squad of ethically corrupt officers who answered directly to Fisk and were directed to act without fear of legal repercussions. Their methods were brutal, their authority unchecked, and their disturbing admiration for figures like the Punisher, symbolized by their adoption of his skull symbol, spoke volumes about their goal: eliminate vigilantes by any means necessary. Bullseye’s attempt on Fisk’s life in the finale served as the perfect pretext for his most extreme measure: the declaration of martial law. Seizing upon the ensuing chaos, Fisk effectively suspended civil liberties, granting the AVTF even greater power to detain anyone suspected of vigilante activity or even dissent. Due process became a distant memory as Fisk’s iron fist tightened around the city.

Vigilantes, once symbols of hope, were forced into the shadows, their ability to protect the innocent severely hampered. Consequently, vigilantes faced isolation, as Fisk’s laws and the relentless pursuit by the AVTF effectively cut them off, making their efforts to combat crime exponentially more dangerous and challenging. Wilson Fisk’s actions in Daredevil: Born Again transformed New York City into a battleground where the very notion of masked heroism was criminalized. His anti-vigilante crusade wasn’t about safety; it was about consolidating absolute power and crushing any who dared to stand in his way. The stage is now set for a potential violent clash with the Thunderbolts acting in Fisk’s New York in the upcoming film, Thunderbolts*.

What Sort of New York City Will the Thunderbolts Encounter?

The “Safer Streets Initiative” and the ever-present AVTF could create an environment deeply hostile to any unsanctioned heroes. This could directly impact the Thunderbolts, forcing them to navigate not only criminal elements but also a law enforcement system actively working against individuals perceived as vigilantes, even if they are on a mission sanctioned by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Fisk’s successful campaign to demonize vigilantes could poison public opinion, making the Thunderbolts’ mission in New York more challenging, especially if they require any level of public trust or if their actions are misconstrued as further unauthorized vigilante destruction.

The increasingly authoritarian grip that Wilson Fisk exerts over New York City in the wake of his anti-vigilante crusade could very well be the catalyst for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s interest in developing the Thunderbolts in the first place. Fisk’s consolidation of power, the creation of his brutal AVTF, and the general climate of fear and restricted freedoms might present a unique set of problems and opportunities that necessitate a specialized, deniable team like the Thunderbolts.

From Valentina’s perspective, Fisk’s New York could be a powder keg waiting to ignite. His heavy-handed tactics might breed resentment and underground resistance, potentially leading to further instability that could attract unwanted attention from national or even international entities. A publicly sanctioned superhero team might be too visible and politically cumbersome to navigate such a delicate and potentially explosive situation. This is where the Thunderbolts, a team comprised of individuals with questionable pasts and often operating in the shadows, could prove invaluable.

Furthermore, Fisk’s intense focus on traditional “vigilantes” might leave blind spots that a less conventional team like the Thunderbolts could exploit. They might be able to operate in ways that don’t immediately trigger the AVTF’s radar, utilizing tactics and individuals that fall outside Fisk’s narrow definition of a masked threat. For example, Bucky Barnes has been a high-profile superhero and American legend for years at this point in the MCU’s chronological continuity. As Bucky is leading the Thunderbolts, it would make Fisk’s attempts to paint the Thunderbolts as “vigilantes” difficult, considering Bucky’s strong standing in the public eye.

In essence, Fisk’s legacy in New York could create a politically charged and dangerous environment, deeply suspicious of those operating outside the strict confines of his law, significantly shaping the events of the upcoming Thunderbolts* film.

Thunderbolts* lands in theaters on May 2nd.