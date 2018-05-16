Ryan Reynolds Kept Adding ‘Deadpool 2’ Jokes Until Last Possible Minute

It’s safe to say Ryan Reynolds is passionate about his role as Wade Wilson, the violent and volatile Merc’ With the Mouth.

That passion extends all the way throughout the filmmaking process, as Reynolds continued to add more jokes to Deadpool 2 up until the movie’s final cut was finished. Composer Tyler Bates told the Hollywood Reporter he was getting new cuts with new jokes well into the post-production process, indicating Reynolds’ dedication to the quality of the new film.

“Ryan has continued writing and updating the movie,” said Bates. “I was getting updated cuts with lots of new jokes. With the full body suit and cutting maneuvers in editing, he’s able to change lines and jokes right up to picture lock.”

It sounds like Reynolds took a cue from Taika Waititi, who was adding jokes into Thor: Ragnarok in a very similar manner. Marvel’s visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison previously told ComicBook.com that Waititi took advantage of the CGI work on Korg to include more zingers in the post-production process.

Reynolds’ love for Deadpool goes way back, and the actor’s humorous and jovial personality lends itself perfectly to Wade Wilson’s sensibilities. From X-Men Origins: Wolverine to the leaked test footage and now to the sequel to the original Deadpool, he’s made it clear he is dedicated to the character.

And while some people are already looking ahead to a third film in the franchise, Reynolds is tempering expectations and instead focusing on Wade’s appearance in an upcoming team-up movie that’s heavily set up in the Deadpool sequel.

“Well, there is talk about a X-Force film which isn’t really a Deadpool film — but it’s sort of a group effort. But, for Deadpool 3, we’ll see,” Reynolds told Variety on the red carpet of the premiere. “I don’t know. At this point, I don’t even want to think about it. Down the road, I’m sure we will figure it out.”

At this point, Drew Goddard is tapped to write and direct the coming X-Force movie, but no script has been written at this point. It will likely come soon as Goddard finishes working on his latest project Bad Times at the El Royale.

But for now, fans can look forward to Reynolds joking and murdering his way to some serious box office bucks when Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.

