‘Deadpool 2′ Got So Many Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations, Ryan Reynolds Can’t Count Them All

The Critics Choice Awards nominees were announced today, and Ryan Reynolds was humbled to see Deadpool 2 had earned some recognition.

Reynolds tweeted about the nomination, saying “As a Grammy nominee, I always say I’m a musician first. But I’m beyond humbled this morning to receive two Critics Choice nominations.”

As humbling as being nominated twice may be, Reynolds should be even more humbled when he realizes that Deadpool 2 is actually nominated in three categories: Best Action Movie, Best Comedy Movie And Best Actor In A Comedy Movie.

That Grammy nomination Reynolds mentions is for Deadpool 2‘s soundtrack.

Deadpool 2 is set to return to theaters in PG-13 form as Once Upon a Deadpool. The re-release will contain more than 20 minutes of new footage.

“We definitely shot new stuff. And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’” Wernick told /Film. “We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

Since the film is going into theaters around the holidays, Fox will contribute a portion of its earnings to charity.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Ryan Reynolds recently said. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Deadpool 2 is now available on home media.

Once Upon a Deadpool will open in theaters on December 12th. It will remain in theaters for two weeks, closing its run on Christmas Eve.

Upcoming X-Men movies include Dark Phoenix on June 7, 2019, The New Mutants on August 2, 2019, and Gambit on March 13, 2020.