Deadpool Interrupts Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’

The press tour for Deadpool 2 has gone in some pretty interesting (like, really interesting) directions so far, and it looks like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the latest detour.

The CBS late-night talk show recently shared a video, which shows Colbert’s nightly monologue being interrupted by Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth. You can check out the video (which mainly consists of jokes from Colbert about possible superhero fatigue) below.

TONIGHT: Summer blockbuster season is in full swing and there are so many superhero movies to ch… wait, what’s happening? #LSSC #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/ZfImeEW5R3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 16, 2018

Unfortunately, it looks like Deadpool fans will have to wait a few hours to find out what exactly Reynolds said in the sketch. But knowing the fast-talking, fourth-wall-breaking mercenary, the wait will surely be more than worth it.

With Deadpool 2 earning a pretty positive response thus far, and recently being certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to assume we haven’t seen the last of Reynolds playing the role. And while the actor isn’t sure exactly how that would happen, especially with the pending Disney/Fox deal, he’s expressed an interest in having Deadpool in an official X-Force movie.

“I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe.” Reynolds said in a recent interview. “You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in X-Force] is a lot of fun. I think there’s a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade’s life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson. So, I’m really excited about that. I’m excited about a couple new characters that we’re talking about. And I’m really especially excited to work with [director] Drew Goddard. He’s just amazing.”

Fans can see the Merc with a Mouth return in Deadpool 2, which lands into theaters on Friday.