Marvel Star Julian McMahon Dies at 56

Julian McMahon, an Australian actor best known for his roles in Nip/Tuck and Fantastic Four, has sadly passed away at the age of 56. The news was revealed by his wife Kelly McMahon in a statement to Deadline. The actor died on July 2nd at his home in Clearwater, Florida from a private cancer battle. McMahon also starred in the hit CW series, Charmed, and played the role of Jonah in the Marvel Television series, The Runaways.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly McMahon said in a statement released to the press. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon has had a successful career in Hollywood throughout the years. His first credited role was in 1989’s The Power, the Passion. He would then go on to star in the hit television series, Home and Away, for 150 episodes as Ben Lucini. His breakout television role stateside would come with the CW’s Charmed where he played Cole Turner in over forty episodes of the popular series. McMahon followed up his role in Charmed with a blockbuster role in Fox’s Fantastic Four films as Victor von Doom. Although met with mixed reception, the first Fantastic Four movie did well enough to earn a sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which McMahon would return for.

The actor would later go on to star in the television series, Nip/Tuck, from 2003-2010 as Dr. Christian Troy. He would continue to work steadily for the years that followed, starring in projects like Hunters, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Monster Party. He would return to the Marvel Universe in 2017 with his role as Jonah in the Hulu series, Runaways, which ran for two seasons. After the show’s cancellation, McMahon would go on to star in the FBI franchise for CBS. He guest-starred in the main series, FBI, as FBI SSA Jess LaCroix for three episodes, before guest-starring in FBI: International, and ultimately starring in FBI: Most Wanted until he left in March 2022.

His most recent role on the big screen was as Ray in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, while his last television role was as Stephen Roos in Netflix’s The Residence. Fans can check out the actor’s final work now as The Residence is now streaming.