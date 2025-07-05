Daredevil: Born Again Star Admits There’s a “Plan” for Season 3 (And How It Could Actually Happen)

Daredevil: Born Again successfully brought back characters and elements from the Netflix era into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now all eyes are on the already-in-production Born Again season 2. The series was green-lit for a second season ahead of the first season’s debut, but the series has not received a third season order yet, though that doesn’t mean there isn’t a plan for a potential season 3.

In an interview with Awards Buzz, Kingpin star Vincent D’Onofrio was asked about the potential for a third season, and then D’Onofrio revealed what it would take for a third season to become a reality.

“If they allow us to continue, we have a plan,” D’Onofrio said. “It’s up to the fans, to watch, to get excited. It’s up to us to please them and get the story right, but it’s all, yeah I mean we’re looking forward in a big way.”

Daredevil: Born Again came in with a lot of fanfare, and throughout season 1 that fanfare was rewarded with two excellent close-out episodes that set up big things for season 2. Not only was it teased that a Defenders reunion is coming, but there were compelling story threads for Punisher, Kingpin’s reign over New York, and the future of Matt and Karen, just to name a few.

One of the other intriguing developments throughout season 1 was how Bullseye ended up trying to assassinate Fisk, only to hit a diving Matt Murdock with the bullet. That led to Daredevil being hunted down by Fisk’s goon squad and an intense team-up with Punisher, and now Bullseye is out there somewhere plotting his next move against Fisk. This opens up the door for another team-up down the road, and perhaps Bullseye will join Matt’s powerful resistance army against Fisk at some point in the series. That’s all conjecture at this point, mind you, but the teases are certainly there.

If the fan enthusiasm and streaming numbers are there for season 2, it’s nice to know that a loose plan is already there to build upon for a potential season 3. To this point, Marvel hasn’t had many of its streaming shows go past 1 season aside from Loki and What If, and while Daredevil was already at season 3 with its first Netflix incarnation, we could see Born Again get a trilogy of seasons as well if all goes according to plan.

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, and Jon Bernthal. You can find the official description for Born Again below.

“In Marvel Television’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

What do you want to see in Daredevil season 2, and what storyline would you want to see them bring to the screen in season 3? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel and TV with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!