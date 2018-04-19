Deadpool 2: Fans React To Shatterstar’s Appearance

In 2016, Deadpool defied all expectations and went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated film and highest-grossing X-Men film of all time, proving how massive the character’s following is, resulting in the upcoming sequel. That film had to play it safe and focus solely on the titular character, though with the series’ success proven, the scope of Deadpool’s world is getting bigger with the sequel, allowing the filmmakers to bring in the beloved Shatterstar.

The character debuted in New Mutants in 1991 and is a gladiator who is the master of virtually every weapon imaginable. He can also convert sonic vibrations around him into sonic blasts, all while wearing a kick-ass helmet that allows his ponytail to flow freely. In addition to fans loving the character because of how he represents everything going on in comics in the ’90s, the reveal in a 2009 issue of X-Factor that Shatterstar was in a same-sex relationship with a teammate marked a major step forward for LGBTQ representation in the medium.

To say fans were excited by the character’s appearance in today’s new trailer is an understatement, as you can see from the reactions below.

See what fans are saying about the character before seeing Deadpool 2 in theaters on May 18th!

It’s okay, sweetie. Fashion foibles run in the family. You’re young, you’re beautiful, have fun with it. Now you go get those bad guys. Mommy loves you! #Deadpool2 #Shatterstar pic.twitter.com/TebIDnQrdM — Dazzler (@AlisonBlaire) April 19, 2018

Your guys enthusiasm for SHATTERSTAR is outstanding!!! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 19, 2018

Lewis Tan as Danny Rand died so Lewis Tan as Shatterstar could rise. The gays always win. — m (@michirusharuka) April 19, 2018

Our man @TheLewisTan finally getting his spotlight as SHATTERSTAR in the new #Deadpool2 trailer! pic.twitter.com/ezWG48Xttf — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) April 19, 2018

@TheLewisTan will SLAY as Shatterstar in #Deadpool2. Can’t wait to see X-Force in full force! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/n5C2VuhBn2 — David Opie (@DavidOpie) April 19, 2018

Shatterstar? MFing Shatterstar in Deadpool 2?? pic.twitter.com/sfOkIuaEHr — Bill (@MrBildango) April 19, 2018

My feed is filled with #Shatterstar today. Like a lot. What a weird world we live in. I’m just happy that Mojo has to exist in Deadpool now and no one is making a big deal of this. I was born for this role. — Gossip Girl (@danthemcmahon) April 19, 2018

I’m not even mad that nobody told me that Lewis Tan is playing Shatterstar in Deadpool 2 because finding out while watching the trailer was a goddamn delight. — cs smith (@stupidlullabies) April 19, 2018

