Shatterstar Confirmed For ‘Deadpool 2’

Shatterstar is getting ready to cut his way into Deadpool’s big sequel.

The new Deadpool 2 trailer arrived online earlier this week and brought a few surprises with it. There was one shot of Deadpool standing with a group of characters on hangar door of some kind. Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, is to one side. The first surprise is on the other side and that’s Terry Crews playing a still unidentified character.

Behind Crews is another character who is wearing a white costume and a headpiece. We’ve been speculating that this character is Shatterstar, one of the founding members of X-Force. Stefan Kapicic, the actor who plays Colossus in the film, confirmed to Inverse that it is indeed Shatterstar.

“That’s not CGI of Terry Crews, that is Terry Crews,” Kapičić says. “You can see it clearly. You can see behind him, Shatterstar, a really cool thing for people to geek out.”

When it comes to Deadpool, Kapicic told ComicBook.com previously that fans should always “expect the unexpected.”

“That’s the beauty of that,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of Infinity War and I can’t wait to see it. Then again, all the trailers are showing me something that I kind of expect. I get what I expect. But, in Deadpool, you always get so many more things with the trailer. There are new things in every trailer and everything that Ryan is doing [on social media]. That’s why people are so excited about everything Deadpool does.”

Shatterstar was created by Rob Liefeld (who also co-created Cable and Deadpool) and Fabian Nicieza for the original X-Force comics. Also known as Gaveedra-Seven, Shatterstar is a warrior from the Mojoverse – a bizarre world based on the rules and laws of television – where he was a gladiator in televised arenas. Shatterstar is dedicated to the warrior lifestyle, which made him a great addition to Cable’s paramilitary mutant outfit X-Force. Deadpool 2 will be the character’s live-action debut.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.