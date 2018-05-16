‘Deadpool 2’ Has a Taylor Swift Joke

Deadpool 2’s first reviews have all generally pointed to the X-Men movie sequel containing even more pop-culture references, Easter eggs and jokes than the first film. However, there’s one Easter egg that only the most dedicated pop-music fans were likely to spot: I nice little ode to Taylor Swift!

The scene pictured above features several Easter eggs that fans have picked up on: the Obama reference with the picture of the 44th president, and the Charles Xavier reference, with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) sitting in the iconic Prof. X wheelchair. However, as Buzzfeed points out, the references in this moment run deeper into pop-music than originally surmised.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Taylor Swift is personal friends with Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, the Deadpool star knows that Swifts, pet cats are Olivia and Meredith – references to Olivia Benson of the Law & Order franchise (Mariska Hargitay), and Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy (Ellen Pompeo). So in the scene above, if you look closely, Wade’s tee-shirt reads “Olivia and Meredith, Friends Furrrever.”

Of course, when Deadpool 2 was filming, Reynolds and Co. probably didn’t know about the “controversy” of Taylor Swift’s involvement with FX’s Deadpool animated series getting canceled, just as Atlanta and Childish Gambino star, Donald Glover, was getting it in order for production.

Okay… so maybe Swift didn’t actually get the Deadpool cartoon cancelled directly; as the story goes from Donald’s brother Stephen: There really was a Taylor Swift episode,” Stephen wrote tweet which he has since deleted. “It was HILARIOUS. And it definitely was the last straw lol.”

It seems that Taylor Swift / Deadpool is now the new Taylor Swift / Kanye rivalry – with neither actually being a real conflict at all. However, Deadpool has never needed reality to stop him from having fun at other people’s expense – so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Swift pop-up in the mix, should we get that Deadpool 3 fans will surely be asking for, soon.

Taylor Swift isn’t the only big reference in the film: in what will surely pain a lot of Marvel fans, we almost got a hilarious post-credits scene that would’ve brought back Captain America star Chris Evans as The Human Torch. In short: Deadpool 2 is so full of great jokes that even the ones left on the cutting room floor are classics.

Deadpool 2 comes out this Friday. The X-Men movie universe will continue when X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.