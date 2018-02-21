Fans React to Terry Crews in ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

Fans who thought they’d have to wait until next week to see the trailer for Deadpool 2 were in for a surprise this morning.

The new footage provided the first look at Josh Brolin in action as Cable, teasing some elements of the plot with mutant prisoners and a breakout, not to mention a tease at a new team of mutants- WAIT A SECOND, WAS THAT TERRY CREWS?

ComicBook.com can confirm that was indeed Crews in the trailer, letting out one of the best kept secrets since Superman’s resurrection in Justice League! (Kidding. Obviously.)

We’re still theorizing who the actor would be playing in the film at this point. The jury is still out but given the appearance of the costume some fans are speculating the Anarchist from X-Statix, Hammer from Six Pack, or Bedlam from X-Force. Of course he could be a new character or someone else entirely, we won’t know for sure until someone confirms it.

It seems like Crews’ surprise appearance in the Deadpool sequel didn’t just take us off guard; he had the entire Internet buzzing with that less-than-a-second spot.

Read on to see some of the best reactions to Crews’ Deadpool 2 role on social media!

@MatthewACherry

@RossADillon

I don’t know much about the character, but it sounds like most people think Terry Crews is playing G.W. Bridge in Deadpool 2, a member of a mercenary group Wild Pack. pic.twitter.com/pfcdmdFmCX — Ross Dillon! (@RossADillon) February 7, 2018

@ConnorBlades

Terry Crews is the only thing that could have improved Deadpool and, well, here we are. — Carl Swagan (@ConnorBlades) February 7, 2018

@NandovMovies

So let’s say that @terrycrews is in #Deadpool2 and that shot is of some sort of original X-Force. My money is on him playing a character named Bedlam. Bedlam can track people and disable forcefields. Pretty good for a covert oops team. Also note the chest X. pic.twitter.com/yIC2uOy2WD — NandovMovies (@NandovMovies) February 7, 2018

@EdgarUVM

I hope they just let Terry Crews play Sgt Jeffords in Deadpool 2 — Edgar Vega (@EdgarUVM) February 7, 2018

@T_Lawson

Terry Crews in Deadpool 2 is a thing to be happy about. pic.twitter.com/tzukEzUGKJ — Trey Lawson (@T_Lawson) February 7, 2018

@bskipper27

Hang on, since when has Terry Crews been in Deadpool 2?! pic.twitter.com/Y4WdIiBZpN — Ben Skipper (@bskipper27) February 7, 2018

@bray11783

@terrycrews Whaaaaat?! You in Deadpool 2 just makes too much sense. I would love to see the movie make a play on this pic.twitter.com/W2cvDG2UtA — bray11783 (@bray11783) February 8, 2018

@katangus

TERRY CREWS IS IN DEADPOOL 2, TERRY CREWS IS IN DEADPOOL 2 pic.twitter.com/FZ1x4h7PdX — Kat Angus (@katangus) February 7, 2018

@JDSportsfan85

YES @terrycrews is in Deadpool2!!!!!! This is me (in my head) right now!!! pic.twitter.com/3wfbUVTADB — Jon D. (@JDSportsfan85) February 8, 2018

