‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Features the Perfect Professor X Easter Egg

A massive new trailer for Deadpool 2 was unveiled earlier today — and it brought a pretty awesome X-Men Easter egg in the process.

About 1:28 into the trailer, Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can be seen inside the X-Mansion in civilian clothes, and can be seen twirling around in a motorized wheelchair. While the shot is very brief, it’s pretty clear that the wheelchair belongs to none other than Charles Xavier/Professor X, the iconic leader of the X-Men. You can check out a screenshot of it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans know, Professor X has appeared quite a few times in Fox’s shared universe of Marvel movies, with Patrick Stewart originating the role and James McAvoy portraying a younger version of the character.

Interestingly, fans have been theorizing for quite some time if and how Professor X could play some sort of a role in a Deadpool film. While Stewart wrapped up his tenure in a very poignant way in last year’s Logan, he has hinted that would be willing to return to the role only to share the screen with Deadpool.

“I would have said yes [to being done in the role].” Stewart said about a year ago. “But the discussion just now about Deadpool makes me think, well, maybe there is a proper justification for the revival of Charles Xavier.”

Speculation about Stewart possibly reprising his role in Deadpool 2 has ramped up in recent days, after the revelation that the film reportedly spent two hours worth of reshoots in Los Angeles to add in “a secret cameo”. Whether or not that is Stewart – or some other Marvel star – will certainly remain to be seen.

Either way, this scene further proves that the X-Men will be presented in a unique way throughout Deadpool 2, particularly through the official establishing of the X-Force. And this addition of Professor X’s wheelchair isn’t the only X-Men Easter egg that the trailer presents, with a pretty great visual nod to Deadpool’s tenure as a member of the team.

Deadpool 2 will be released in theaters on May 18th.