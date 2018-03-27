‘Deadpool 2’: All the X-Men Characters Featured in the New Trailer

The new Deadpool 2 trailer opens some doors to a much bigger X-Men movie universe – especially with the official full reveal of the X-Force team we’ll see in the sequel.

The eXciting trailer footage of X-Force wasn’t the only great mutant moment we got in this Deadpool 2 trailer; overall, there were enough characters from the X-Men comics crammed into this trailer that it may be hard for viewers to keep track of them all. Allow us to help, then.

Here are all of the X-Men characters that appear in the new Deadpool 2 trailer:

Domino

Atlanta star Zazie Beats plays Domino, a mutant with luck-altering powers, who works as an elite mercenary. Domino is a longtime colleague of Cable’s, though in this latest trailer, it seems like she’s forced to throw her hand in with Deadpool – however reluctantly. She’s been one of the most highly-anticipated part of the sequel, and it doesn’t look like she’ll disappoint.

Colossus

Colossus reappears for the sequel, and ol’ DP greets him with the utmost love, as you can clearly see above! The Russian X-Man (played by Stefan Kapicic) gives entire new meaning to the term, “Buns of steel.”

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

DP’s other returning X-friend is, of course, Negasonic Teenage Warhead. The young X-Men member is looking a little more mature with her new hairstyle, and it seems like the friendship between her and Deadpool is as warm and dynamic than ever (sarcasm).

Surge

This young lady made quite an impression during the trailer, and it got fans buzzing about who she may be. The early consensus from the Internet is that it’s Surge, one of the characters who was featured in the New X-Men comic book series. Her body constantly absorbs electricity at all times, which she can then channel through her hands, objects, or even convert into bursts of super-speed. If this trailer is any indication, Surge (played by actress Shiori Kutsuna) is going to be a standout.

Bedlam

One of two brothers from X-Men’s “Age of Apocalypse” timeline, Bedlam has the ability to project a bio-generated electromagnetic pulse field, which can disrupts all kinds of electrical systems, and has even been able to affect the human brain in some cases. He was part of Peter Wisdom’s black-ops strike force iteration of X-Force, just before Zeitgeist’s team took over.

“Pete”

This photo of “Peter” in the trailer may just be Pete Wisdom, a black ops agent. He worked for Black Air, a covert group that dealt in supernatural phenomenon. He worked with England’s Excalibur team before leading X-Force for a time, and then returning to Excalibur and also leading MI:13. He has the mutant ability to absorb solar radiation, which he uses to create “Hot Knives.”

Shatterstar

X-Force’s otherworldly warrior mutant is the last person we expected to see in the Deadpool sequel, but there he is. In the comics, Shatterstar is a bio-engineered warrior of the Mojoverse, bred for a life of combat, with the power to channel bio-electric shockwaves through his dual sword blades. No idea how much of that this movie will actually use.

Zeitgeist

This is just a guess – but a pretty educated one. We previously wrote about the appearance of this mysterious mutant in the first Deadpool 2 trailer, and concluded that it was most likely the acid-breathed mutant known as “Zeitgeist.” He was a character of questionable moral standing – which makes him perfect for Deadpool’s X-Force squad.

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with Deadpool 2 on May 18th; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; and The New Mutants on February 22, 2019