‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Released

Fans finally got a better look at the forthcoming Deadpool sequel, and it’s more explosive than you’d expect.

The Merc with the Mouth takes center stage for the brand new trailer, though he won’t be without his usual allies like Blind Al and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. But perhaps most satisfying is the new footage featuring Zazie Beetz as Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable, with a finished CG arm this time around.

Oh, and Ryan Reynolds is probably going to be in it, too.

With less than two months before the film’s premiere in theaters, Deadpool 2 has been receiving a lot of attention even before the promotional onslaught began.

Many people were speculating about the quality of the movie in comparison to the first one, especially after rumors suggested test screenings scored poorly with audiences.

Then new test screenings reportedly tested even higher than the first Deadpool movie, including speculation that there might even be an secret cameo included in the recent round of reshoots.

Actor Brianna Hildebrand, who plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the series, recently spoke about the reshoots and revealed if they were being done in an attempt to “fix” a bad movie.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong. I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like,” Hildebrand said to Screen Geek. “A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that. Usually films hate it when you talk about their reshoots – solely because people think that it’s because the film was bad for the test audience – but it was all good.”

Brolin, while will also play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, said that he expects the movie to tease his double-duty status in superhero movies over the summer.

“I can’t imagine there’s not going to be any,” Brolin said to Entertainment Weekly. “I’ll put it that way. I’m up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for Deadpool. Given that it’s a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?”

Fans will get to see the highly anticipated Deadpool 2 when it premieres in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.