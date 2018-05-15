Deadpool Creator Opens Up About Future Films

Deadpool 2 is just now making its way into theaters and Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld sees no end to the character’s reign at the box office.

On the Deadpool 2 red carpet, Liefeld spoke to Variety about the franchise’s future.

“The door is wide open,” Liefeld said. “X-Force, more Deadpool. I think the fans are going to speak this weekend and I’m going to go ahead and guarantee success. I know my own people. I know fans. It’s going to be huge, and I think there’s going to be many more to come.”

Liefeld may be right to expect a big weekend from Deadpool 2. The film is currently projected to open to the tune of $150 million at the box office. The first reviews hit the web and are mostly positive, including a review from ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis, who gave the sequel a 5 out 5 stars score:

“If only for the humor and action sequences, Deadpool 2 would have matched its predecessor in quality. Such a feat would be a detriment in the long term, as audiences will only stomach so many prompt innuendos for a crude laugh over time. Where Deadpool 2 excels further is in its heart. A somewhat sudden change of heart for the titular character who once refused to be called a hero implants a level of soul no one could have expected. What starts as a raunchy thrill ride takes sudden turns of emotional depth which will supplement the experience for the average moviegoers who can’t grasp gags which come at other super hero films’ expenses. In fact, the easy-to-follow but far-reaching emotional depth which hits late will help cement Deadpool 2 as the better of the two films so far.”

As for the future, Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds discussed the upcoming X-Force movie, which is being helmed by Drew Goddard, in a separate interview.

“I just wanna work with Drew,” Reynolds said. “I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world. I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in X-Force] is a lot of fun. I think there’s a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade’s life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson. So, I’m really excited about that. I’m excited about a couple new characters that we’re talking about. And I’m really especially excited to work with Drew. He’s just amazing.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.