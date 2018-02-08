‘Deadpool 2’: Is That Zeitgeist From X-Force?

Fans got a huge surprise this morning in the form of the first official trailer for Deadpool 2.

Yes, we know they already released two teasers before and you’re already prepping your “um, actually” comments, but this is the first REAL trailer. So zip it.

While the clip was loaded with jaw-dropping footage, including epic action sequences and zany hijinks from the Merc with the Mouth, one of the reveals that has fans buzzing is a quick shot that shows Deadpool and Domino leading a team of mutants that could be X-Force, Six Pack, or any of the other X-related mercenary groups.

We won’t know for sure just what callsign this “team” will go by until the Ryan Reynolds social media circus deems it fit, but we’re already trying to parse through and figure out which characters are which (Hello, Terry Crews! Hello, Shatterstar!).

The character standing between Zazie Beetz’ Domino and Reynolds’ Deadpool is somewhat indistinguishable, with some fans thinking they could be a big-screen take on the Generation X mutant known as Chamber. But we’re thinking it’s much more obscure than that, especially given the how the first film embraced the ridiculous.

What if that’s the acid-vomit spewing mutant known as Zeitgeist?

For those unaware, Zeitgeist was a member of the X-Force run by Peter Milligan and Mike Allred, and was killed off in the title’s last issue before it was relaunched as X-Statix.

Zeitgeist, real name Axel Cluney, was a bit of a jerk in the series, dismissive of his teammates and resentful of being in the spotlight. While the massacre of X-Force was planned, Zeitgeist was in on the machinations and was intended to be one of the only survivors.

Things didn’t work out so well for Zeitgeist, who ended up being killed in the event.

The character is perfect for the Deadpool franchise considering how terrible his superpower is. Puking up acid vomit? That’s something screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick probably enjoyed playing with.

The mutant also has a similar appearance to the character who appears in the Deadpool 2 trailer, as evidenced by the weird, yellow material that covers the mouth and neck.

If it is indeed Zeitgeist, we’re excited to see just how the character’s powers are incorporated into the film, as well as what kind of jokes Deadpool uses to make fun of him.

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters on May 18th.